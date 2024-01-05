China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Gain Of 34.14 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 19.80% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CLEU share’s 52-week high remains $2.72, putting it -1195.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $10.23M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.60K shares over the past 3 months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

After registering a 19.80% upside in the last session, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2063 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 19.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.62%, and 34.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.61%. Short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw shorts transact 15530.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd insiders hold 25.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.43% of the shares at 7.29% float percentage. In total, 5.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 0.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 48266.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30127.0