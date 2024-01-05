CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -6.32% Year-To-Date

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s traded shares stood at 10.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.67, to imply a decrease of -2.20% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CCCS share’s 52-week high remains $13.41, putting it -25.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.30. The company has a valuation of $6.43B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.57. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCCS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

After registering a -2.20% downside in the last session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.53 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.06%, and -8.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.32%. Short interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) saw shorts transact 5.08 million shares and set a 2.47 days time to cover.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares are -0.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.52% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $222.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204.11 million and $204.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.10% before jumping 8.70% in the following quarter.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc insiders hold 3.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.11% of the shares at 90.21% float percentage. In total, 87.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International LP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 355.63 million shares (or 57.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC with 53.08 million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $566.39 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 15.42 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $164.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.01 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 74.8 million.