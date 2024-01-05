Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) Could See A -568.18% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 23.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 2.91% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $1.47, putting it -568.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $172.62M, with an average of 37.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Canoo Inc (GOEV), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

After registering a 2.91% upside in the latest session, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2712 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.53%, and -14.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.62%. Short interest in Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw shorts transact 121.55 million shares and set a 3.51 days time to cover.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canoo Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canoo Inc (GOEV) shares are -60.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.06% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.00% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canoo Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.