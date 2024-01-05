Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -10.11% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 6.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.64, to imply an increase of 2.72% or $1.13 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $46.95, putting it -10.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.16. The company has a valuation of $18.50B, with an average of 4.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cameco Corp. (CCJ), translating to a mean rating of 1.38. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a 2.72% upside in the last session, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.57 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.25%, and -7.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.07%. Short interest in Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 25.63 million shares and set a 4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.08, implying an increase of 39.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64.98 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCJ has been trading -75.89% off suggested target high and -52.39% from its likely low.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares are 45.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 156.00% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 142.90% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $617.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $490.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $387.92 million and $531.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.30% before dropping -7.60% in the following quarter.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. has its next earnings report out on February 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corp. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.28% of the shares at 74.38% float percentage. In total, 74.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.55 million shares (or 5.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $706.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.31 million shares, or about 3.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $479.73 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 12.16 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $482.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.45 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 358.6 million.