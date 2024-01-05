Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) Added 3.13 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE)’s traded shares stood at 15.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.62, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The CPE share’s 52-week high remains $44.49, putting it -28.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.62. The company has a valuation of $2.35B, with an average of 2.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CPE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.84.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the last session, Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.90 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.13%, and 10.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.85%. Short interest in Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) saw shorts transact 13.65 million shares and set a 6.99 days time to cover.

Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Callon Petroleum Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) shares are 3.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.90% against -30.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.20% this quarter before falling -6.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $570.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $570.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $704.25 million and $560.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -19.00% before jumping 1.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -49.12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Co. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Callon Petroleum Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Callon Petroleum Co. insiders hold 9.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.14% of the shares at 103.26% float percentage. In total, 93.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.96 million shares (or 13.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $310.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 6.67 million shares, or about 9.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $231.02 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.77 million shares. This is just over 5.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 million, or 3.40% of the shares, all valued at about 79.79 million.