Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Stock?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 8.49% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ICU share’s 52-week high remains $6.34, putting it -1168.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $21.10M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

After registering a 8.49% upside in the last session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5050 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 8.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.61%, and -2.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.15%. Short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150k.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.