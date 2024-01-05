Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares stood at 33.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.16, to imply an increase of 16.88% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The PTON share’s 52-week high remains $17.83, putting it -149.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.28. The company has a valuation of $2.58B, with an average of 11.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON), translating to a mean rating of 2.84. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give PTON a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

After registering a 16.88% upside in the latest session, Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.16 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 16.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.09%, and 21.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.65%. Short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) saw shorts transact 44.03 million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peloton Interactive Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) shares are -11.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.32% against -18.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.90% this quarter before jumping 57.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peloton Interactive Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc insiders hold 1.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.07% of the shares at 91.76% float percentage. In total, 90.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 41.01 million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $288.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 29.6 million shares, or about 8.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $208.16 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 18.26 million shares. This is just over 5.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.82 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 69.08 million.