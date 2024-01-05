Boom Or Bust: What Are Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (NYSE:TME) Future Prospects?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 9.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.03, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $9.29, putting it -2.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.70. The company has a valuation of $6.29B, with an average of 6.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), translating to a mean rating of 1.54. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.15 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.37%, and 8.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.22%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 15.94 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.64, implying an increase of 74.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.12 and $42.88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME has been trading -374.86% off suggested target high and -211.41% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares are 25.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.93% against 20.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 45.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.32% annually.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.08% of the shares at 44.08% float percentage. In total, 44.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.43 million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 33.49 million shares, or about 3.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $247.18 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 19.15 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.63 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 60.32 million.