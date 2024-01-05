Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL) Has Decreased By -93.87 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -2.10% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BHIL share’s 52-week high remains $2.84, putting it -1675.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $33.97M, with an average of 1.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Benson Hill Inc (BHIL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BHIL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

After registering a -2.10% downside in the latest session, Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1814 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.24%, and -36.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.21%. Short interest in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) saw shorts transact 7.55 million shares and set a 8.14 days time to cover.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Benson Hill Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) shares are -86.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.73% against 9.20%.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Benson Hill Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Benson Hill Inc insiders hold 33.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.81% of the shares at 48.00% float percentage. In total, 31.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.86 million shares (or 8.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alphabet Inc. with 15.35 million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19.96 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.92 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.33 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 4.33 million.