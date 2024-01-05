Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 20.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.38, to imply a decrease of -1.17% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -5.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $17.95B, with an average of 12.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $BlackBerry Limited.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the last session, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.56 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.68%, and 7.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.32%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 67.39 million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.87, implying an increase of 81.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.70 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBD has been trading -521.3% off suggested target high and -334.91% from its likely low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) shares are 8.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.86% against 8.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.37% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -5.77% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.21, with the share yield ticking at 6.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.80% of the shares at 18.81% float percentage. In total, 18.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 84.65 million shares (or 1.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $292.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 65.63 million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $227.09 million.

We also have Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Value Fund holds roughly 28.83 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.7 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 76.6 million.