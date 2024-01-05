B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG): Can A Stock Be Down -2.85% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares stood at 9.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BTG share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -43.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $3.99B, with an average of 8.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for B2gold Corp (BTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.21. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the last session, B2gold Corp (BTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.28 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.83%, and -6.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.85%. Short interest in B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) saw shorts transact 14.83 million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.03, implying an increase of 38.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.08 and $5.87 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTG has been trading -91.21% off suggested target high and -32.9% from its likely low.

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing B2gold Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. B2gold Corp (BTG) shares are -11.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.00% against 6.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.30% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $482.1 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 17.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B2gold Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 5.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2gold Corp insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.00% of the shares at 66.64% float percentage. In total, 66.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 155.92 million shares (or 11.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $478.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 99.86 million shares, or about 7.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $306.57 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B2gold Corp (BTG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 68.78 million shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $211.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 68.22 million, or 5.25% of the shares, all valued at about 209.44 million.