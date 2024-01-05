Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -1.40% YTD Loss?

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.35, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The AUTL share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -10.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with an average of 1.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 934.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.44. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

After registering a -3.93% downside in the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.00 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.22%, and 62.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.40%. Short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw shorts transact 2.65 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.53, implying an increase of 33.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.80 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUTL has been trading -88.98% off suggested target high and 24.41% from its likely low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) shares are 156.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.94% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -67.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $300k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $790k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.83 million and $1.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -92.20% before dropping -38.90% in the following quarter.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 31.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR insiders hold 8.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.22% of the shares at 85.39% float percentage. In total, 78.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Syncona Portfolio Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.35 million shares (or 12.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Inc with 20.49 million shares, or about 11.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $48.76 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.57 million.