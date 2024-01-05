ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Surged -16.67% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply a decrease of -1.17% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ATAI share’s 52-week high remains $2.71, putting it -59.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $282.20M, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 881.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the latest session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7750 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.09%, and 51.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.56%. Short interest in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw shorts transact 4.52 million shares and set a 4.32 days time to cover.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ATAI Life Sciences N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are -16.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.37% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $160k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38k and $40k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. insiders hold 9.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.52% of the shares at 31.56% float percentage. In total, 28.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.46 million shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.26 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 1.16 million.