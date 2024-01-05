At Current Prices, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Worth A Patient Look?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares stood at 12.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $90.56, to imply a decrease of -1.19% or -$1.09 in intraday trading. The DIS share’s 52-week high remains $118.18, putting it -30.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.73. The company has a valuation of $165.75B, with an average of 10.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Walt Disney Co (DIS), translating to a mean rating of 1.78. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DIS a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.04.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside in the last session, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 92.08 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.20%, and -1.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.30%. Short interest in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) saw shorts transact 22.13 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $103.08, implying an increase of 12.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DIS has been trading -32.51% off suggested target high and 30.43% from its likely low.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Walt Disney Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Walt Disney Co (DIS) shares are 2.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.49% against -29.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.10% this quarter before jumping 11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $23.84 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 15.75% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.96% annually.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Walt Disney Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.39, with the share yield ticking at 0.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.