Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) Is Worth Considering At $7.70

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.70, to imply an increase of 9.76% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The ATXS share’s 52-week high remains $16.28, putting it -111.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $279.69M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 403.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATXS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.78.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

After registering a 9.76% upside in the latest session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.19 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 9.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.40%, and 55.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.33%. Short interest in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) saw shorts transact 0.91 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Astria Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) shares are -11.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.77% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.30% this quarter before falling -37.50% for the next one.

ATXS Dividends

Astria Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astria Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders

Astria Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.50% of the shares at 78.08% float percentage. In total, 77.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 10.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 2.19 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18.24 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.29 million shares. This is just over 4.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 3.26% of the shares, all valued at about 7.62 million.