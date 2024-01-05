Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) Have Inclined 11.32% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 14.52% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ASXC share’s 52-week high remains $1.18, putting it -237.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $93.83M, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASXC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

After registering a 14.52% upside in the latest session, Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3800 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 14.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.72%, and 30.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.32%. Short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) saw shorts transact 19.21 million shares and set a 14.93 days time to cover.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Asensus Surgical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) shares are -28.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.34% against 10.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.46 million and $976k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.20% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Asensus Surgical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.