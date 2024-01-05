APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Gain Of 9.93% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -5.10% – What Should You Do Now?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s traded shares stood at 19.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.05, to imply a decrease of -7.35% or -$2.7 in intraday trading. The APA share’s 52-week high remains $46.98, putting it -37.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.67. The company has a valuation of $10.44B, with an average of 4.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for APA Corporation (APA), translating to a mean rating of 2.22. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give APA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

After registering a -7.35% downside in the last session, APA Corporation (APA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.09 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -7.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.39%, and -4.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.10%. Short interest in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) saw shorts transact 13.07 million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing APA Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. APA Corporation (APA) shares are 1.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.90% against -30.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.40% this quarter before jumping 20.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.98 billion and $1.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.10% before jumping 17.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -36.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. APA Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

APA Corporation insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.19% of the shares at 83.56% float percentage. In total, 83.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.72 million shares (or 12.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 24.29 million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $830.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the APA Corporation (APA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.69 million shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $331.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.09 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 368.16 million.