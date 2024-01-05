Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Is Currently -89.67 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.29, to imply a decrease of -3.68% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The AVXL share’s 52-week high remains $11.93, putting it -89.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.90. The company has a valuation of $516.35M, with an average of 2.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVXL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

After registering a -3.68% downside in the last session, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.07 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.53%, and -23.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.44%. Short interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw shorts transact 18.12 million shares and set a 15.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.50, implying an increase of 84.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVXL has been trading -535.93% off suggested target high and -520.03% from its likely low.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anavex Life Sciences Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) shares are -20.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.00% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.60% this quarter before jumping 11.80% for the next one.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation insiders hold 3.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.05% of the shares at 32.06% float percentage. In total, 31.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.94 million shares (or 7.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 4.41 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $35.84 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.95 million shares. This is just over 3.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 18.43 million.