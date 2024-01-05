American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)’s 2.20-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s traded shares stood at 4.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.63, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AIG share’s 52-week high remains $69.37, putting it -1.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.66. The company has a valuation of $48.18B, with an average of 2.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for American International Group Inc (AIG), translating to a mean rating of 1.62. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AIG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, American International Group Inc (AIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.76 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.20%, and 3.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.30%. Short interest in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) saw shorts transact 6.18 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.42, implying an increase of 9.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67.00 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIG has been trading -25.31% off suggested target high and 2.38% from its likely low.

American International Group Inc (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American International Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American International Group Inc (AIG) shares are 19.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.84% against 12.80%.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American International Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.41, with the share yield ticking at 2.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

American International Group Inc insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.82% of the shares at 91.99% float percentage. In total, 91.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 74.66 million shares (or 10.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 65.45 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.77 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American International Group Inc (AIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 22.56 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.3 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.44 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 1.24 billion.