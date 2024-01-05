AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -3.37% Loss

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply a decrease of -2.14% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ALVR share’s 52-week high remains $7.24, putting it -996.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $74.95M, with an average of 5.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for AlloVir Inc (ALVR), translating to a mean rating of 3.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ALVR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the latest session, AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6959 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.37%, and -67.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.34%. Short interest in AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw shorts transact 11.32 million shares and set a 11.24 days time to cover.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AlloVir Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares are -79.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.45% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.20% this quarter before jumping 59.10% for the next one.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AlloVir Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir Inc insiders hold 49.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.32% of the shares at 92.94% float percentage. In total, 47.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.52 million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors LP with 6.64 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $22.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 8.35 million.