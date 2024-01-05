Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares stood at 19.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 56.21% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TCRT share’s 52-week high remains $0.86, putting it -561.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $30.56M, with an average of 6.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

After registering a 56.21% upside in the last session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1500 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 56.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 130.91%, and 92.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.63%. Short interest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) saw shorts transact 22.5 million shares and set a 5.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 98.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCRT has been trading -5669.23% off suggested target high and -5669.23% from its likely low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alaunos Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) shares are -73.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.65% against 11.80%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.