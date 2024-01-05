After This Week’s -1.35% Loss In Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX), We Just Learned Something New

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply a decrease of -5.66% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The LXRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.79, putting it -150.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $369.70M, with an average of 2.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside in the latest session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6700 this Thursday, 01/04/24, dropping -5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.35%, and 32.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.35%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.15, implying an increase of 70.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.45 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LXRX has been trading -562.25% off suggested target high and 3.97% from its likely low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) shares are -32.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.65% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.20% this quarter before falling -29.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,914.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28k and $24k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17,007.10% before jumping 26,275.00% in the following quarter.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.