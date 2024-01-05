After Sinking 20.31% During Past Week, Is Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Still A Buy?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AKBA share’s 52-week high remains $1.84, putting it -19.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $290.12M, with an average of 2.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AKBA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

After registering a 1.32% upside in the latest session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.31%, and 37.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.19%. Short interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw shorts transact 7.33 million shares and set a 7.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 64.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKBA has been trading -224.68% off suggested target high and -159.74% from its likely low.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares are 50.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.58% against 11.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $55.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.18 million and $40.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.30% before jumping 3.70% in the following quarter.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.14% of the shares at 27.58% float percentage. In total, 27.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alerce Investment Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16.21 million shares (or 8.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 7.52 million shares, or about 3.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.62 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.6 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 4.01 million.