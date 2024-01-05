After A Decline Of -46.4% From The High, Can Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Recover Quickly?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.22, to imply an increase of 18.86% or $4.32 in intraday trading. The KYMR share’s 52-week high remains $39.85, putting it -46.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.60. The company has a valuation of $1.51B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 897.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), translating to a mean rating of 1.67. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KYMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

After registering a 18.86% upside in the last session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.40 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 18.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.57%, and 27.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.91%. Short interest in Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw shorts transact 8.68 million shares and set a 10.27 days time to cover.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kymera Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) shares are 22.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.71% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.70% this quarter before falling -1.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $43.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.14 million and $9.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 170.30% before jumping 73.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -56.21% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 11.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.90% annually.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kymera Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Kymera Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.44% of the shares at 109.05% float percentage. In total, 107.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 10.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.01 million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $115.11 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.68 million shares. This is just over 4.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 million, or 3.26% of the shares, all valued at about 34.47 million.