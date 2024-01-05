A Look At Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 7.34% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HLTH share’s 52-week high remains $2.82, putting it -1242.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $32.57M, with an average of 4.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 931.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cue Health Inc (HLTH), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HLTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

After registering a 7.34% upside in the last session, Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2887 this Thursday, 01/04/24, jumping 7.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.78%, and -39.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.66%. Short interest in Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) saw shorts transact 0.47 million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cue Health Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cue Health Inc (HLTH) shares are -39.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.61% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -109.50% this quarter before jumping 58.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -85.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $17.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $146.78 million and $24.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -88.00% before jumping 7.50% in the following quarter.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cue Health Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.