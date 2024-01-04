Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Stock Jumping 27.38% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares stood at 4.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.23, to imply a decrease of -3.53% or -$2.02 in intraday trading. The Z share’s 52-week high remains $59.86, putting it -8.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.43. The company has a valuation of $12.90B, with an average of 4.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zillow Group Inc (Z), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give Z a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

After registering a -3.53% downside in the last session, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.68 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.88%, and 27.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.55%. Short interest in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) saw shorts transact 18.82 million shares and set a 4.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.55, implying a decrease of -9.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $79.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, Z has been trading -43.04% off suggested target high and 42.06% from its likely low.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zillow Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zillow Group Inc (Z) shares are 11.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.59% against -10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.60% this quarter before falling -11.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -69.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $449.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $494.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $435 million and $424.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.30% before jumping 16.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -21.92% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.20% annually.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zillow Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc insiders hold 6.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.60% of the shares at 109.48% float percentage. In total, 102.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 21.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 22.79 million shares, or about 13.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.15 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group Inc (Z) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 6.49 million shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $351.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.91 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 246.61 million.