ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Down -0.98% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s traded shares stood at 3.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply an increase of 3.17% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ZFOX share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -498.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $107.30M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 256.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX), translating to a mean rating of 1.67. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZFOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

After registering a 3.17% upside in the latest session, ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9352 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 3.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.31%, and 27.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.98%. Short interest in ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 159.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $56.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.19 million.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZeroFox Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

ZeroFox Holdings Inc insiders hold 22.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.33% of the shares at 69.82% float percentage. In total, 54.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.07 million shares (or 15.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highland Management Partners 9 LLC with 14.16 million shares, or about 11.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.45 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 0.43 million shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 0.41 million.