Why RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s traded shares stood at 9.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.61, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The RTX share’s 52-week high remains $104.91, putting it -22.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.56. The company has a valuation of $123.10B, with an average of 7.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RTX Corp (RTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.48. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RTX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside in the last session, RTX Corp (RTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 86.89 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and 4.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.75%. Short interest in RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) saw shorts transact 69.27 million shares and set a 9.07 days time to cover.

RTX Corp (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RTX Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RTX Corp (RTX) shares are -12.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.60% against 5.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.29% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 4.67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.17% annually.

RTX Dividends

RTX Corp has its next earnings report out on January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RTX Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 2.30, with the share yield ticking at 2.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

RTX Corp insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.86% of the shares at 80.92% float percentage. In total, 80.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 125.3 million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 124.35 million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.18 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RTX Corp (RTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 45.58 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.47 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34.79 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 3.41 billion.