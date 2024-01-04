Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Has Recovered 45.34% So Far, But Another -68.01% Loss Is Possible.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.99, to imply a decrease of -1.91% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The W share’s 52-week high remains $90.71, putting it -68.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.51. The company has a valuation of $6.37B, with an average of 3.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wayfair Inc (W), translating to a mean rating of 2.03. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give W a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the latest session, Wayfair Inc (W) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.26 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.18%, and -7.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.50%. Short interest in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw shorts transact 20.51 million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.23, implying an increase of 18.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, W has been trading -85.22% off suggested target high and 22.21% from its likely low.

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wayfair Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wayfair Inc (W) shares are -6.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.05% against 26.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.20% this quarter before jumping 61.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $3.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.1 billion and $2.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.60% before jumping 1.90% in the following quarter.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wayfair Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc insiders hold 5.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 116.95% of the shares at 123.16% float percentage. In total, 116.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13.52 million shares (or 14.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $732.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 11.08 million shares, or about 12.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $599.98 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wayfair Inc (W) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 6.94 million shares. This is just over 7.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $375.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 3.96% of the shares, all valued at about 197.58 million.