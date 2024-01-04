United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X): Can A Stock Be -1.64% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X)’s traded shares stood at 6.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.85, to imply a decrease of -0.23% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The X share’s 52-week high remains $50.20, putting it -4.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.40. The company has a valuation of $10.68B, with an average of 15.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for United States Steel Corp. (X), translating to a mean rating of 2.78. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give X a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the last session, United States Steel Corp. (X) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.95 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.03%, and 32.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.64%. Short interest in United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) saw shorts transact 11.79 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.50, implying a decrease of -31.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, X has been trading 16.41% off suggested target high and 31.03% from its likely low.

United States Steel Corp. (X) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United States Steel Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United States Steel Corp. (X) shares are 99.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.38% against -33.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -67.80% this quarter before falling -7.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.29 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.34 billion and $4.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.80% before jumping 1.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.11% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -57.08% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United States Steel Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.