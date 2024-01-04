Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Is 15.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 4.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.37, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $43.59, putting it -19.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.70. The company has a valuation of $24.01B, with an average of 3.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.27. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 31 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the last session, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.65 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 6.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.00%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 8.43 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares are 3.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 655.17% against 28.20%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.14% of the shares at 40.14% float percentage. In total, 40.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.73 million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $970.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 23.61 million shares, or about 3.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $826.34 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 13.1 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $458.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.23 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 255.83 million.