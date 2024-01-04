This Is A Time To Build A Position In Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares stood at 6.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $79.13, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$1.95 in intraday trading. The ETSY share’s 52-week high remains $149.91, putting it -89.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.20. The company has a valuation of $9.48B, with an average of 3.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Etsy Inc (ETSY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ETSY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 83.31 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.19%, and -3.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.37%. Short interest in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw shorts transact 12.75 million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.34, implying an increase of 2.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47.00 and $125.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETSY has been trading -57.97% off suggested target high and 40.6% from its likely low.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Etsy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Etsy Inc (ETSY) shares are -7.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.87% against 22.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.30% this quarter before jumping 5.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $825.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $656.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $807.24 million and $640.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before jumping 2.40% in the following quarter.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Etsy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.