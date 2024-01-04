Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN)’s traded shares stood at 5.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $166.74, to imply a decrease of -1.49% or -$2.52 in intraday trading. The TXN share’s 52-week high remains $188.12, putting it -12.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $139.48. The company has a valuation of $151.43B, with an average of 4.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), translating to a mean rating of 2.61. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TXN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.33.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

After registering a -1.49% downside in the last session, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 172.31 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.38%, and 7.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.18%. Short interest in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) saw shorts transact 15.76 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $164.30, implying a decrease of -1.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120.00 and $210.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXN has been trading -25.94% off suggested target high and 28.03% from its likely low.

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Texas Instruments Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) shares are -5.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.03% against -11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.60% this quarter before falling -30.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.67 billion and $4 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.20% before dropping -7.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.11% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -25.05% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 22 and January 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Texas Instruments Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 5.00, with the share yield ticking at 3.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Texas Instruments Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.50% of the shares at 88.69% float percentage. In total, 88.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 88.4 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 79.68 million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.34 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 28.29 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.61 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 3.89 billion.