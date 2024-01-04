Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.05, to imply a decrease of -3.71% or -$0.81 in intraday trading. The SNDX share’s 52-week high remains $29.86, putting it -41.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.22. The company has a valuation of $1.69B, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.14. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNDX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

After registering a -3.71% downside in the last session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.36 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and 27.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.59%. Short interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw shorts transact 10.34 million shares and set a 5.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.69, implying an increase of 41.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDX has been trading -113.78% off suggested target high and -33.02% from its likely low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) shares are 0.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.73% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -61.30% this quarter before falling -49.20% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170k.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.76% of the shares at 86.01% float percentage. In total, 85.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 10.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.99 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $104.46 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 3.09 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.83 million, or 4.07% of the shares, all valued at about 52.29 million.