Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SDIG): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.45, to imply an increase of 16.15% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The SDIG share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -67.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.46. The company has a valuation of $58.67M, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 760.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SDIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

After registering a 16.15% upside in the latest session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.73 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 16.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.17%, and 24.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.99%. Short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stronghold Digital Mining Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) shares are 20.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.48% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.60% this quarter before jumping 93.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $23.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.41 million and $17.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.70% before jumping 54.50% in the following quarter.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc has its next earnings report out between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.