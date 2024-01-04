Stock Of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) Jumped By 11.60 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply a decrease of -1.57% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ICCT share’s 52-week high remains $20.70, putting it -1556.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $11.19M, with an average of 6.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

After registering a -1.57% downside in the last session, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6499 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.09%, and 11.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.81%. Short interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) saw shorts transact 77520.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iCoreConnect Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

iCoreConnect Inc. insiders hold 35.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.23% of the shares at 8.10% float percentage. In total, 5.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Periscope Capital Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 9.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.6 million shares, or about 6.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.35 million.

We also have Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Special Opportunities Fd holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 98184.0, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 1.04 million.