Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares stood at 9.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.97, to imply an increase of 19.68% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The SMFL share’s 52-week high remains $126.00, putting it -6295.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $0.95M, with an average of 15.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Smart for Life Inc (SMFL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMFL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

After registering a 19.68% upside in the latest session, Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5400 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 19.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.25%, and 37.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.68%.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smart for Life Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) shares are -69.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.44% against 15.30%.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smart for Life Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc insiders hold 2.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.17% of the shares at 9.45% float percentage. In total, 9.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 83128.0 shares, or about 4.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $64008.0.