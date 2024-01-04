SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) Up 12.23% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -3.47% – Here’s What To Do Now

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply a decrease of -2.79% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SILO share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -186.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $4.32M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 115.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SILO Pharma Inc (SILO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SILO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

After registering a -2.79% downside in the latest session, SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6999 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.12%, and -2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.47%. Short interest in SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) saw shorts transact 55830.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

SILO Dividends

SILO Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out on November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SILO Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

SILO Pharma Inc insiders hold 15.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.40% of the shares at 4.02% float percentage. In total, 3.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Financial Advocates Investment Management. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 57307.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79662.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 16179.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $22490.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15183.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21105.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14504.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 20162.0.