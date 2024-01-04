Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Have Gained 21.23% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.68, to imply a decrease of -8.25% or -$0.96 in intraday trading. The SIDU share’s 52-week high remains $148.00, putting it -1285.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.27. The company has a valuation of $864.76M, with an average of 3.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 636.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SIDU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

After registering a -8.25% downside in the latest session, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.40 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -8.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 144.39%, and 79.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.23%. Short interest in Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) saw shorts transact 48150.0 shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $986k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -48.10% before dropping -14.10% in the following quarter.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sidus Space Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.02% of the shares at 4.09% float percentage. In total, 4.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10182.0 shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 3375.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $36060.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 5184.0 shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55388.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4998.0, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 53401.0.