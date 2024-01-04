Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) Could See A -13.87% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares stood at 5.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.34, to imply a decrease of -6.58% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The RKT share’s 52-week high remains $15.19, putting it -13.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.99. The company has a valuation of $1.78B, with an average of 3.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Rocket Companies Inc (RKT), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give RKT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) trade information

After registering a -6.58% downside in the last session, Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.19 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -6.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.53%, and 35.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.87%. Short interest in Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) saw shorts transact 24.6 million shares and set a 8.75 days time to cover.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rocket Companies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) shares are 44.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -71.43% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $774.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $942.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $480.79 million and $666.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.20% before jumping 41.50% in the following quarter.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rocket Companies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Companies Inc insiders hold 5.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.96% of the shares at 70.62% float percentage. In total, 66.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10.72 million shares, or about 8.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $96.04 million.

We also have Invesco Main Street Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Invesco Main Street Fund holds roughly 4.36 million shares. This is just over 3.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.6 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 32.22 million.