Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 2.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 12.36% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $0.90, putting it 10.0% up since that peak but still an impressive 44.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $60.02M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 203.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a 12.36% upside in the last session, Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0760 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 12.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.02%, and 42.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.58%. Short interest in Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw shorts transact 0.81 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rewalk Robotics Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) shares are 28.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.58% against 10.00%.

RWLK Dividends

Rewalk Robotics Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rewalk Robotics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.