Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Has Decreased By -35.75 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares stood at 4.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.82, to imply a decrease of -0.09% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PTEN share’s 52-week high remains $17.86, putting it -65.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.70. The company has a valuation of $4.51B, with an average of 6.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PTEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Palatin Technologies, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

After registering a -0.09% downside in the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.26 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.13%, and -8.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.19%. Short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw shorts transact 27.41 million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.94, implying an increase of 36.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTEN has been trading -94.09% off suggested target high and -10.91% from its likely low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) shares are -11.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.23% against 16.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 88.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 58.14% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.60% annually.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc insiders hold 1.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.14% of the shares at 96.99% float percentage. In total, 95.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.12 million shares (or 27.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $683.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 40.65 million shares, or about 19.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $486.61 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 21.65 million shares. This is just over 10.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.1 million, or 5.82% of the shares, all valued at about 117.82 million.