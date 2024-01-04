Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Is 75.1% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s traded shares stood at 34.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.22, to imply an increase of 91.17% or $2.49 in intraday trading. The OMGA share’s 52-week high remains $11.98, putting it -129.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $287.77M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OMGA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) trade information

After registering a 91.17% upside in the latest session, Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.91 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 91.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 62.58%, and 140.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.39%. Short interest in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 6.31 days time to cover.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Omega Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) shares are 10.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.88% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.70% this quarter before jumping 18.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $570k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $460k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $735k and $260k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -22.40% before jumping 76.90% in the following quarter.

OMGA Dividends

Omega Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s Major holders

Omega Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.68% of the shares at 94.54% float percentage. In total, 92.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 29.23 million shares (or 53.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.19 million shares, or about 9.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29.09 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.6 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 5.91 million.