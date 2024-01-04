Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.25, to imply a decrease of -7.41% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The SG share’s 52-week high remains $16.58, putting it -61.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.10. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sweetgreen Inc (SG), translating to a mean rating of 1.67. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information

After registering a -7.41% downside in the last session, Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.64 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -7.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.87%, and 2.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.29%. Short interest in Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) saw shorts transact 13.18 million shares and set a 8.34 days time to cover.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sweetgreen Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sweetgreen Inc (SG) shares are -21.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.63% against 19.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.50% this quarter before jumping 34.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $150.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $148.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.57 million and $125.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.10% before jumping 19.10% in the following quarter.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sweetgreen Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc insiders hold 7.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.31% of the shares at 93.35% float percentage. In total, 86.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.73 million shares (or 14.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 9.1 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $116.69 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sweetgreen Inc (SG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 6.98 million shares. This is just over 7.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 36.68 million.