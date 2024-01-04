Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply a decrease of -5.42% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The LAES share’s 52-week high remains $28.50, putting it -2026.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $20.15M, with an average of 6.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SEALSQ Corp (LAES), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAES a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

After registering a -5.42% downside in the latest session, SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0300 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.79%, and 31.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.93%. Short interest in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SEALSQ Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

SEALSQ Corp insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.52% of the shares at 1.52% float percentage. In total, 1.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Optiver Holding B.v. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5225.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77957.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1928.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $28765.0.