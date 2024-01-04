Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.83, to imply an increase of 1.90% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The LBPH share’s 52-week high remains $26.50, putting it -16.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $544.60M, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 858.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

After registering a 1.90% upside in the latest session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.50 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 251.15%, and 476.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 278.52%. Short interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 5.19 days time to cover.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) shares are 245.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.77% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.20% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 20.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.18% of the shares at 106.72% float percentage. In total, 85.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 12.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 2.35 million shares, or about 11.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.27 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 3.73% of the shares, all valued at about 5.62 million.