Now Is The Time To Build A Position In General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s traded shares stood at 5.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.73, to imply a decrease of -0.03% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GIS share’s 52-week high remains $90.89, putting it -36.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.33. The company has a valuation of $37.90B, with an average of 4.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for General Mills, Inc. (GIS), translating to a mean rating of 2.95. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GIS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.04.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

After registering a -0.03% downside in the last session, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.68 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.14%, and 4.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.44%. Short interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw shorts transact 13.7 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.27, implying an increase of 2.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $82.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GIS has been trading -23.18% off suggested target high and 13.08% from its likely low.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Mills, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares are -13.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.19% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.20% this quarter before falling -0.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.99 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.46% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 4.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.21% annually.

GIS Dividends

General Mills, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Mills, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.36, with the share yield ticking at 3.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

General Mills, Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.47% of the shares at 80.63% float percentage. In total, 80.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 56.48 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 51.96 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.47 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.08 million shares. This is just over 3.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.21 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.9 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 billion.