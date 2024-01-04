Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -8.40% YTD Loss?

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares stood at 6.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.90, to imply a decrease of -7.60% or -$1.39 in intraday trading. The JWN share’s 52-week high remains $27.15, putting it -60.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.88. The company has a valuation of $2.74B, with an average of 4.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), translating to a mean rating of 3.05. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give JWN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

After registering a -7.60% downside in the last session, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.98 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -7.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.87%, and 4.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.40%. Short interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw shorts transact 21.05 million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.81, implying a decrease of -6.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JWN has been trading -18.34% off suggested target high and 28.99% from its likely low.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordstrom, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) shares are -15.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.89% against -8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.20% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.18 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 20.27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.35% annually.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordstrom, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 4.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.