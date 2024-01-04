Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Have Declined -0.94% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s traded shares stood at 11.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.41, to imply a decrease of -2.13% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The NXT share’s 52-week high remains $49.82, putting it -7.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.24. The company has a valuation of $2.88B, with an average of 2.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nextracker Inc (NXT), translating to a mean rating of 1.45. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NXT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

After registering a -2.13% downside in the last session, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.73 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.86%, and 8.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.94%. Short interest in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) saw shorts transact 6.79 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nextracker Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nextracker Inc (NXT) shares are 21.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 812.50% against 12.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $618.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $673.02 million.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nextracker Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.