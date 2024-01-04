LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -38.79% Year-To-Date

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s traded shares stood at 12.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.04, to imply a decrease of -9.62% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LMDX share’s 52-week high remains $1.33, putting it -3225.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $13.93M, with an average of 26.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LMDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

After registering a -9.62% downside in the latest session, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0678 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -9.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.38%, and -67.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.79%. Short interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) saw shorts transact 1.43 million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LumiraDx Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

LumiraDx Limited insiders hold 55.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.27% of the shares at 56.66% float percentage. In total, 25.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.29 million shares (or 8.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senvest Management LLC with 10.59 million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.09 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 34946.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14422.0